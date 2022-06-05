Local resident starts garden trading program

Local resident Kimberlee Jacobs brings the gardening community together through the "Plant and Seed Swap Siloam Springs" trading program.

By using Facebook, local Arkansans can trade flowers, seeds and other varieties of plants. This gives gardeners an economical way to expand their gardens while bringing the community together.

The "Plant and Seed Swap Siloam Springs" program uses Facebook as a platform for gardeners to connect and share.

"It's a great place for people to go ... and post what they have an abundance of," said Jacobs. "So if you have an abundance of seeds of one kind then you can trade with somebody who maybe has a lot of peppers and got a lot of seeds."

The page welcomes both novice and veteran gardeners to exchange encouraging comments and offer different "tips and tricks" to help grow their gardens. People can post pictures of the plants they have and want to trade.

The program flourishes only by trading and word-of-mouth experiences. This means no buying, selling, or advertising.

"It's supposed to be totally free," said Jacobs. "I had one lady go in there (Facebook page) and say 'Oh, I have these plants for $5.' No, that's not the concept."

By taking money out of the equation, it creates an inexpensive alternative to the rising seed prices. Now everyone has the means to get involved and trade the plants they're passionate about.

Initially, the program had a slow start and only five members. It wasn't getting any traction. So, Jacobs took action and posted a link on the Siloam community Facebook page.

"So I went in there and said: 'Hey, calling all gardeners.' And it just took right off." In just a couple of weeks, her efforts came to fruition, and now, the "Plant and Seed Swap Siloam Springs" Facebook page has 231 members and continues to grow.

Now that the program is taking off, she's encouraging her members to post their trading experiences on the plant swap Facebook page.

"I'm asking them to post when they trade so people can see: 'Hey! It's really easy.' Next time you're going up to Arvest or Walmart, you say: 'Hey Bonnie, meet me over here. I've got some plants for you.' It's very simple."

Jacobs understands people can feel a little apprehensive when trading, but she insists that keeping it simple will bring an enjoyable experience.

The growing numbers are inspiring to her. So she plans to launch other projects for the Facebook group."We haven't had an official meetup, but I'm thinking about that," says Jacobs.

Another idea sprang from her past plant swap group in San Diego, Calif. The idea is to have everyone in a group bring 10 little bags of seeds and trade a bag with each other person in the group. Now everybody has 10 different seeds for their garden. "So you have your whole garden essentially by sharing. It's a really cool way for people to get invested in their gardening."

That's the goal of the plant and seed swap. It's about gathering the community together and supporting all who want to invest in their own gardens.

Until then, she stays busy managing the program and her garden. Her plants this year have taken to the Arkansas soil and flourished.

"(Tulips) did great out here. I was so shocked. Just everything loves it here. I brought little starts of rose bushes ... and they're just going a little crazy, which is wonderful."

Special to the Herald-Leader/DANIEL BEREZNICKI Kimberlee Jacobs brings her plant swapping program to Siloam Springs.