Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, June 5, 2022

Max Adalberto Cruz Garcia

Max Adalberto Cruz Garcia, 57, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died May 29, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Feb. 9, 1965, to Ismael Garcia and Dominga Cruz in Puerto de la Libertad, El Salvador.

He enjoyed going to the river.

He is preceded by his parents, two sister, and one niece.

He is survived by his children: Cecilia Cruz, Max Cruz, Jenni Cruz, Oscar Cruz and Evelyn Cruz; three brothers; two sisters; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of the arrangements.

Ann Haid

Ann Haid, 86, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died June 1, 2022, at home. She was born March 29, 1936, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas to Tom and Grayce (Broyles) Whiteside. Ann married John Haid on November 14, 1959.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Haid; son, John Justin Haid; brother, Edwin Whiteside; sister-in-law, Carole Whiteside; and brother-in-law, Lonnie Nelson.

Survivors include daughters, Michelle Eudy, and husband Lonnie, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Amy Keever, and husband Craig, of Rogers, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Turner Eudy of Rogers, Arkansas, Kara Caldwell, and husband Caleb, of Marshall, Texas, and Haid Rowland of Winnsboro, Texas; two great grandchildren, Bentley, and Suede Caldwell; sister, Sue Nelson of Rogers, Arkansas; many nieces and nephews; and two wonderful caregivers, Connie Eudy & Ruth Lowe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Phyllis Ann Reed

Phyllis Ann Reed, 75, of Lincoln, Ark., died Friday, May 27, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Oct. 25, 1946 in Decatur, Ark., to Glen and Thema (Ownby) Wilmoth.

She was a life long resident of Decatur. She graduated Decatur High School in 1964 and received an Associate of Arts degree from Crowley's Ridge.

She married Roger Reed on Aug. 6, 1993.

She worked for Peterson Farms until the birth of her fist grandchild. She was a member of Falling Springs Community Church in her youth. After moving to Lincoln she became a member of the Sugar Hill Church near her home. She loved the Lord and loved to sing in Church with her husband.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roberta Wilmoth Wilson; brothers, Lonnie Wilmoth and Gerald Wilmoth; several aunts, uncles and nephews.

Survivors include her husband; one daughter, D'Etta Stephens Mason and husband David; two grandchildren and many other relatives and loved ones.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Luginbuel Funeral Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark., with burial in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

James C. Taylor

James Casper Taylor, 95, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Thursday, June 2, 2022.

He was born March 18, 1927, in Watts, Okla., to Lee and Virginia Taylor. He was the oldest of 11 children.

He was a long-time member of the Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene where he served many years as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, and Church Board Member. He was a retired safety manager from Brintec Corporation and was also a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in Japan and Korea.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eueline, his parents, brothers, Jerry, Patrick, Franklin, and John and sisters, Kathryn, Frances and Bonnie.

He is survived by his wife, Annabelle of the home, son, Tim Taylor and wife, Elizabeth of Oklahoma City, Okla.; daughter, Teressa Blair and husband, Frank of Collinsville, Okla.; and stepson, Billy and wife Jeanette King, of Amarillo, Texas; sisters Margaret Crews, of Harrisonville, Mo., Carmen Wilcox, of Montrose, Colo., and Iva Oxford, of Welling, Okla.; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held Saturday, June 4 at the Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene with burial afterward in Bell Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Siloam Springs Church of the Nazarene Building Fund at www.siloamspringsnaz.com, Kind at Heart Ministries, and Circle of Life Hospice Care.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

