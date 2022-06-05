OPINION: New coaches hired, more positions to be filled

We've reached the time of year where things starting changing in a hurry.

And I'm not talking about the color of the leaves or how fast your grass is growing.

Coaches resigning or retiring, coaches being hired -- we've seen a flurry of it the last month or so.

Just Thursday night, Siloam Springs hired new coaches in football, girls basketball and boys soccer, including high profile hires in head coaching positions.

As you'll see in today's sports section, former Springdale standout Beau Tillery, who was head girls coach at Ashdown in south Arkansas, was hired to be the new head coach of the Siloam Springs girls basketball team.

And former Hot Springs Lakeside soccer coach Craig Moses is on board as the boys soccer coach at SSHS.

The district also hired Eric Perez as assistant boys soccer coach and Mike Perez to be assistant football coach at the high school and middle school level.

More news on the coaching front is supposed to be coming down this week as the district has holes to fill in baseball after the resignation of Alan Hardcastle, girls track after Sharon Jones moves to cross country only, along with other positions to fill.

• • •

I would like to thank a couple of guys for their help during the spring sports season

First is Mark Ross, who helped shoot a ton of soccer games and some softball at times.

The 5A-West Conference, for reasons unknown to me, likes to schedule its baseball, softball and soccer games all at the same time on the same nights. And in some places, like Benton, where the baseball and softball complex are right by the football stadium, that is doable. You just bounce around from one place to the next.

Here in Siloam Springs, the baseball and softball are in the same general area but not right next to each other. Hopefully that changes soon!

And though it's not far away, you have to leave the baseball and softball complexes to get to the soccer games at Panther Stadium.

You can't be in three places at once! And one day there were even four events at once with the addition of the 5A-West Conference track meet at Glenn W. Black Stadium across town.

Anyway, I say all that to say, I appreciate Mark helping shoot photos because it allows me to bounce around and shoot some other things.

• • •

Also a big thanks to Don Wleklinski for helping shoot the 5A State Soccer Tournament in El Dorado and State Finals in Benton.

I had every intention of being in El Dorado, but that covid-19 keeps rearing its ugly head.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.