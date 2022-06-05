Siloam Springs alumna headed for Broadway

For one Siloam Springs alumna, Broadway is just a step-ball-change away.

Taylor Jordan, who graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 2013, originally went straight into the workforce.

"After high school, I basically got a taste of the real world," she said. "I worked, and currently still do, at Olive Garden. I have been with the company for six years now."

However, things changed for her.

"Two years ago I realized that I didn't want this to be my career, so I took the chance and applied to Cottey College and was accepted," she said.

Things went up a notch this year when her performance got recognized.

"I was a part of 'Decision Height,' our theater production last fall," she said. "We entered the production in the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. Three students, including myself, were nominated as Irene Ryan's, which meant that we continued to compete in the festival."

Jordan specifically received rave reviews for her vocal work and decided to capitalize on the success.

"I chose to also compete in multiple categories including the musical intensives through the festival and was invited to come to New York City and participate in Broadway training this summer," she said.

The invite was a huge honor, ripe with opportunity for Jordan.

"I will be training at the Open Jar Institute with some of Broadway's biggest directors and stars," she said.

Jordan is a double major in Biology and Theater. She received her Associate's degree in science on May 15 this year, and she is on track to receive her Bachelor's degrees in her respective majors in 2024.

Jordan says that she went on to follow her dreams in theater and fine arts after she had been a student of Dana Bell McCutcheon at Siloam Springs High School.

"I was considered different," Jordan said. "I didn't fit into the typical mold, which led to me being bullied. She had my back through it all and believed in my dreams when others didn't."

She continued, saying "She never told me my dreams were unrealistic, she taught me everything that I know today, and always pushed me to do better. I owe a lot to her and her support."

Jordan says that of her time at Siloam Springs High School, her favorite roles were Sharpay Evans from "High School Musical" and the Red Queen from "Alice in Wonderland."

Since she has been at Cottey College, Jordan has received many awards, including a spot on the Dean's List, being named a Scholar Athlete, an award in Outstanding Achievement in Theater, Best Actress Main Stage, Outstanding Tech Support and Comeback of the Year. She also serves as the Delta PSI Omega Vice President, Alpha PSI Omega President.

She says that she is both nervous and excited about the opportunity.

"I really hope that it opens doors for other opportunities in the future that will benefit my career," she said. "I'm looking forward to all the new information I can learn. It's a whole new experience for me, and I want to take every possible learning experience from it."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/ed952ba8 to help with travel expenses.