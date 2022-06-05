Special school board meeting called to discuss resignations, new hires

The school board convened for a special meeting on Thursday night to approve resignations, new hires and to discuss the impact of the national labor shortage on the district.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins started the meeting by naming the 16 resignations for the board to approve, which they did unanimously.

It was noted that two of the teachers were moving to the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative in Farmington, and a few others were moving to bigger high schools in the region.

"We have feelings when people are taken from us by the big four, or the co-op, and the smaller districts have feelings for us when we take some of theirs," said Wiggins, who also serves as the president on the board of directors for the educational co-op.

Wiggins then went on to introduce the new hires.

"This is a busy time of the year for all of my administrators because we are doing a lot of interviewing," he said."In addition to the 16 certified resignations, we have 15 certified proposed hires."

All of the hires were unanimously approved.

Before the conclusion of the meeting, board member Audra Farrell raised a question about what the plan was for filling open positions.

"Is there concern about filling all of those positions?" she asked.

"I'm not concerned about the certified positions, but I have some concerns about the classified positions, specifically in transportation and food service, those are the two that we are most concerned about," Wiggins replied.

There are approximately 46 open positions in the district, with around nine of them being bus driver positions.

Wiggins continued, saying "In talking around, everyone is feeling the same crunch, even outside of education, with finding people."

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick chimed in to discuss the additional steps they are taking to improve advertising and recruitment, including billboard and radio advertisements.

He also noted that the idea for a signing bonus had been thrown out. While a decision hasn't been made, Patrick acknowledged that they are looking into it.

"My thought is, if McDonald's has a $500 signing bonus, after they work 60 days or 90 days, and they're paying them $15 an hour to start, we have to compete with that, and I don't know how else to compete with that," Patrick said.

Patrick added, "Our kids need to get to school, and our kids need to eat when they're at school." He went on to note that while the district's wages were competitive with other districts, they weren't with the business community.

The district accepted the following licensed resignations:

• Barbara Funez, High School Spanish

• Sarah Gill, High School English Language Arts

• Brittany Haden-Chomposy, High School Vice Principal

• Sarah Johnson, High School English Language Arts

• Carly Shellhammer, High School Math Instructional Coach

• Heather Wright, High School English Language Arts

• Justin Blanchard, Intermediate Principal

• David Moose, Intermediate Technology Essentials and Key Coding

• Madi Street, Intermediate 5th Grade Language Arts/Social Studies

• Alan Hardcastle, Intermediate Career Development, 7th Football and Varsity Baseball

• Lori Boyd, Middle School 8th Grade Math

• Eathen Ramsey, Middle School Project Lead the Way - Engineering

• Zach King, Main Street Academy, English Language Arts

• Madison Van Allen, Southside 3rd Grade

• Jill Ellis, Southside Instructional Coach

• Lydia Noll, Middle School Instructional Coach

The district hired the following licensed staff for the 2022-23 school year:

• Anaiya Daniels, ALE K-2

• Eric Perez, High School Assistant Boys Soccer Coach / Spanish

• Joseph Schultz, High School AVTF

• Rachel Colonanni, High School Counselor

• James Moses, High School Head Boys Soccer Coach/PE

• Beau Tillery, High School, Head Girls Basketball Coach/PE

• MacKenzie Turner, High School Art

• Savannah Ellis, Intermediate/Middle School Assistant Band Director

• Brenda Montoya, Middle School 7th & 8th Science

• Mike Perez, Middle School, Coach and Health/PE

• Elizabeth Pidgeon, Main Street Acad Physical/Environmental Science

• Kristen Griffen-Holbert, Northside Counselor

• Rosie Bishop, Southside 4th Grade

• Kylla Xiloj, Southside 3rd Grade

• Crystal Barnes, Southside 4th Math/Science.