Barnett’s celebrates 65th birthday with First Friday Coffee

Barnett's Dairyette celebrated its 65th birthday the weekend of June 3-5.

The restaraunt hosted First Friday Coffee on Friday, June 3.

As part of the program, Jane Weathers, of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild, read a poem "Barnett's Birthday" written by guild member Rachel Kulp.

Kulp agreed to share the poem with the Herald-Leader.

"BARNETT'S BIRTHDAY"

In the year of 1957,

Eric Barnett opened Barnett's Dairyette

with food to savor, featuring

burgers, and fries, and ice cream flavors.

His family owned it 'til 2002,

The next owner, Reid Carroll, kept its flavors true.

Jacob Frese bought it summer of '17.

and vowed to serve your favorite foods.

Jake made Barnett's a friendly place,

with Old-time goodness for one and all.

A place to feel just like home with burgers and fries

and ice cream cones.

For takeout, give Barnett's a call.

And guys, for an evening of great cuisine,

Just stop at Barnett's and treat your queen.

So when a friendly Soda Jerk catches your ear,

Shout it loud and shout it clear –

Barnett's Dairyette is 65 this year.

BARNETT'S IS 65 THIS YEAR!

BARNETT'S IS 65 THIS YEAR!