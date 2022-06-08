Sign in
Girls Night Out set for Thursday night

by Marc Hayot | June 8, 2022 at 5:30 a.m.
Marc Hayot Eryn Ausherman poses for a photo while selling pottery at the first Girls Night Out on March 10. The next Girls Night Out will be held on Thursday, June 9.

The second Girls Night Out will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday night in downtown Siloam Springs.

Girls Night Out's theme will be "Thank you for being a friend" -- an homage to the 1980s sitcom "The Golden Girls," according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator and Farmers Market manager.

Sponsors for Girls Night Out will be Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and Centennial Bank, Trinidad said. Goody bags for Girls Night Out will be handed out at The Brick Ballroom along with a sweet treat from the Whisk and Spool Pastry Shop, Trinidad said.

Attendees will also be able to enter to win one of three downtown bundle giveaways that will feature items from participating businesses by scanning a QR code or entering the code manually at the checkout of participating businesses.

Participating businesses for this Girls Night Out include:

• 2 Gals Junk

• Ability Tree Art Studio & Store

• Bariola's Pizza Siloam Springs

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

• The Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• The Downtown Bakery

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• The Park House Kitchen + Bar

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Reinvent Fitness and Club

• Siloam Springs Flowers & Gifts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• SweeTea

• Wellspring Market

  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jesyka Farley pulls up information about the first Girls Night Out on March 10 while handing out goody bags to event attendees. The next Girls Night Out will be held on Thursday, June 9.
  

