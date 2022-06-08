Girls Night Out set for Thursday night

The second Girls Night Out will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday night in downtown Siloam Springs.

Girls Night Out's theme will be "Thank you for being a friend" -- an homage to the 1980s sitcom "The Golden Girls," according to Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator and Farmers Market manager.

Sponsors for Girls Night Out will be Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and Centennial Bank, Trinidad said. Goody bags for Girls Night Out will be handed out at The Brick Ballroom along with a sweet treat from the Whisk and Spool Pastry Shop, Trinidad said.

Attendees will also be able to enter to win one of three downtown bundle giveaways that will feature items from participating businesses by scanning a QR code or entering the code manually at the checkout of participating businesses.

Participating businesses for this Girls Night Out include:

• 2 Gals Junk

• Ability Tree Art Studio & Store

• Bariola's Pizza Siloam Springs

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs

• Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

• The Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Creekside Taproom

• The Downtown Bakery

• Fratelli's Wood-Fired Pizzeria

• Heart of the Home

• Occasions

• The Park House Kitchen + Bar

• Phat Tire Bike Shop

• Reinvent Fitness and Club

• Siloam Springs Flowers & Gifts

• Siloam Springs Museum

• SweeTea

• Wellspring Market