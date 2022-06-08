Herald-Leader obituaries for June 8, 2022

Yao Nan Qiu

Yao Nan Qiu, 85, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Circle of Life of Springdale, Arkansas.

Yao was born on February 12, 1937 in Guangdong, China. He became an avid farmer and loved his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed hanging out with friends, watching the news, and watching sports.

He is survived by his wife. Chang Jin Jiang; 3 sons, Guo Xin Qiu, Guo Chao Qiu, and Guo Tian Qiu; 2 daughters, Huo Lian Qiu and Huo Qun Qiu; 1 sister, Cai Di Qiu; 18 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

The visitation for Yao will be held 9:00am on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

The funeral will follow at 10:00am on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Tajai David Walker

Tajai David Walker, 25, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home.

He was born Jan. 3, 1997 in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was part of the maintenance crew at Schwan's Company.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Walker of the home; father, David Walker and wife, Pam; mother, Amber Sharpe; two brothers, Reese Walker and David Walker, Jr.; sister, Rakasha Smith; stepson, Luke Tenney; stepbrother, Michael Butler; and many other loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Bridge Church of Siloam Springs, with Pastor Chris Whitaker officiating.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.