Local robotics team takes home national award, reflects on season

For one local robotics team, winning is written in the code.

Eddy Couchenour, the coach for the Ozark Adventist School Skyhawks, recently took his team to a First Lego League national robotics competition in Orlando, Fla., where they took home 11th place in robot performance.

"I am really proud of our kids," said Couchenour. "They worked hard, competed well and learned a lot. All of the students and family are excited for next year. I love watching them compete because they always step up to the plate and overcome challenges really well."

The team has six members ranging from fourth to seventh grade, two of which were brand new to the team this year.

It hasn't all been easy, and one of the team's biggest challenges has been covid-19.

"The first year we were getting ready to compete in Ohio and our trip got canceled due to covid the very week we were supposed to go," the coach said. "The next year we competed virtually and took first place in Robot Design and third place in Robot Performance. This year was our first in person competition."

Despite the setbacks, Couchenour says the team took the chance this year to show off their skills.

"This was our third year participating in First Lego League," he said. "In Texas, we won first place in the Robot Performance Award and first place in the Champions Award, which covers the overall competition, and is what qualified us to go to the national competition in Orlando. There were 21 teams at that event."

Joy Jones, another one of the team's coaches, said "As a coach, I love seeing them achieve goals that they have set. When we started the students took right off. It was a great experience and I'm really proud of our team."

The coaches emphasized the focus on solving real-world problems.

"Every year the First Lego League has a new theme for the challenges," Jones explained. "This year's theme was cargo connect; think of all things transportation. For the innovation project the team reviews the entire logistic chain, finds an obstacle, and creates a solution. Our team chose to focus on the issue of dogs chasing delivery drivers."

Jones continued, saying "When you think about these kids, they're our future engineers, and our future project managers, but they're just having fun and enjoying what they do and they get excited about it. It's an opportunity for them to showcase this talent that is otherwise unseen in our schools, and I think it's a great opportunity to celebrate their strengths."