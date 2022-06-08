Local college students recognized

The following colleges and universities announced their list of students who have been named to the Dean's List for the Sprang 2022 semester.

Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech released the names of the nine students from Siloam Springs who were placed on the Dean's List:

• Mckenzie Joy Blanchard

• Lindsey S. Bolstad.

• Brooklyn Nicole Fox.

• Julie Blair Griffin.

• Jackson Scott Halsey.

• Cymber Ann Henderson.

• Margarita Lopez.

• Jaelee Dawn Snyder.

• Lee Alexander Thompson.

Southern New Hampshite University

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- On May 17, SNHU announced that Megan Powell was named to the Winter 2022 President's List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Harding University

SEARCY -- Three Siloam Springs residents received diplomas and were recognized for the Spring 2022 semester during a commencement ceremony on May 7 at Harding University. The students are:

• Jeremy Chambliss received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Pamela Derwin received a Masters of Education in special education.

• Emma Jackson received a Bachelor of Business Administration in information systems.

Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.

University President David Burks recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.

Southern Arkansas University

MAGNOLIA -- Siloam Springs native Blake Michael Henderson earned a 4.0 GPA in the Spring 2022 semester, allowing him to be placed on Southern Arkansas University's President's list.

A total of 410 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

The University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, M.S. - The University of Mississippi announced students named to the Spring 2022 Honor Roll lists, including the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

Claudia Manning, of Siloam Springs, AR, majoring in accountancy, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.

Natalie Gumm, of Siloam Springs, AR, majoring in English was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.