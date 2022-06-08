Patterson speaks at Kiwanis

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.