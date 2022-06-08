Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Patterson speaks at Kiwanis

by Marc Hayot | June 8, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader City Administrator Phillip Patterson (right), poses with Assistant District Governor Kate Rennard at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 1. Patterson addressed the Kiwanis Club about the importance of maintaining the one cent sales tax and also addressed other issues like the comprehensive plan and supply chain issues affecting the area.

Print Headline: Patterson speaks at Kiwanis

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT