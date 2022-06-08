HEALTHY LIVING: Seniors — Try swimming away the aches

If you're a senior adult who suffers from arthritis, you probably already know that exercise can increase your flexibility and strength and protect your joints from future damage. But did you know that exercising in water is an excellent way to relieve arthritis pain?

It's true! A few dips in the pool can help alleviate the aches and pains.

Dive in!

Big or small, pools and spas are beneficial for arthritis sufferers. Water allows your arms and legs to float, thus aiding in relaxation and exercise. Spas can focus on smaller areas of your body, while larger pools are perfect for strength and aerobic training. Many indoor pools and spas are heated, which is a great asset for those with arthritis because heat helps to:

• Relax muscles

• Decrease pain and stiffness

• Increase agility in daily activities

Be safe

Pools and spas are great, but there are some safety precautions you should take if you choose to exercise in the water.

Remember that different people react differently to heat, so if you feel lightheaded or nauseated, get out of the water immediately. In addition, check with your doctor to see if you have any serious medical conditions that may prevent you from exercising in warm water. You may need to take extra precautions including:

• Getting help in and out of the spa or pool

• Avoiding alcoholic beverages before or during use of a pool or hot tub

• Easing into your exercise program by allowing enough time for your muscles to relax in the water

How does water help?

The Arthritis Foundation recommends water exercise because it is a safe, fun way to work those aching joints. Exercise in warm water is good because:

• It's gentle, soothing, and buoyant, making it an ideal environment for relieving pain and stiffness

• Immersing in warm water raises your body temperature, thus causing your blood vessels to dilate and increase circulation

• Water supports joints, encourages flexibility, and increases muscle strength

• Jet nozzles in a spa release warm water and air, massaging your body and helping you relax tight muscles

If you're ready to start an exercise program, speak with your primary care physician. If you're looking for a provider visit, NW-Physicians.com to find one near you!

