SSHS track and field athletes receive awards

The Siloam Springs track and field program held its award ceremony May 27 at the home of coaches Chuck and Sharon Jones.

The following awards were given out to athletes:

• All-State -- Jace Sutulovich

• All Conference -- Malachi Becan, Wilson Cunningham, Avah Duncan, Jonathon Graves, Marcus Molina, Esther Norwood, Danilo Pozo, Jeri Roy, Jace Sutulovich, Silas Tugwell and Jaclyn Weilnau.

• High Point -- Jace Sutulovich, 92 points; Esther Norwood, 76.75.

• Newcomers of the Year -- Danilo Pozo, Jeri Roy.

• Most Improved Athletes -- Oneida Batres, Anahi Quinonez, Caleb Wallace.

• Heart of a Panther -- Shayla Conley, Liam Scott.

• Servant-Leader Award -- Zach Jones, Jaclyn Weilnau.

• Outstanding Distance Runners -- Anthony Cruz, Jaclyn Weilnau.

• Outstanding Jumpers -- Esther Norwood, Silas Tugwell.

• Outstanding Middle Distance Runner -- Wilson Cunningham.

• Outstanding Sprinters -- Malachi Becan, Esther Norwood.

• Outstanding Throwers -- Cora Dewey, Jace Sutulovich.

• Senior recognition: Malachi Becan, Leslie Cea, Javier Chavez, Patrick Church, Shayla Conley, Cora Dewey, Kadynce Frost, Zach Jones, Alexis Miranda, Liam Scott, Jace Sutulovich and Jaclyn Weilnau.

