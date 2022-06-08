Tillery excited to lead Lady Panthers

Beau Tillery took the head girls basketball job at Ashdown in the summer of 2016, having never coached girls basketball.

Seven seasons later, Tillery has become one of the top up-and-coming young coaches in the state, having led Ashdown to the Class 4A and 3A state tournaments a combined four times, including a quarterfinals appearance in 2021, and multiple conference, regional and district championships.

"I've enjoyed the girls side a little more than I thought I would," said Tillery, who was hired as girls head coach at Siloam Springs on Thursday, June 2. "Once you get within the game and in practice it's all the same. You're trying to compete. You're trying to get better and reach their maximum potential. When you get in the game you're just competing."

Tillery is looking forward to getting started at Siloam Springs for a new era of Lady Panthers basketball. He replaces coach Tim Rippy, who went 113-137 in nine seasons at Siloam Springs and led the Lady Panthers to the 2015 state runner-up finish.

"We're super excited," Tillery said. "Me and my family are ready to get up there. We've been familiar with that area for a long time."

Tillery attended school in Huntsville in grades 3-6 before moving to Springdale, where he attended Central Junior High and Springdale High. He played varsity basketball for the Bulldogs under coach Charles Smith and made AAAAA-West All-Conference his junior and senior year.

After graduating from Springdale, Tillery attended the University of Ozarks for a year. He finished his playing career with Ecclesia College worked Fellowship of Christian Athletes Camps at John Brown University as an FCA intern in the summer of 2009.

Tillery interned with coach Marty Barnes at Rogers High for two seasons from 2009-2011 and in June 2011 he became an assistant men's basketball coach at Blue Mountain (Miss.) College, where he stayed until 2014.

He served as a volunteer coach for Southwest Junior High in Springdale for two years before landing his coaching position at Ashdown, where he's also helped coach baseball, cross country, girls track, and junior high basketball.

Ashdown qualified for the regional tournament his first year after winning the 7-4A District Tournament, and he was named the 7-4A Conference Coach of the Year in 2016-17.

Ashdown qualified for the Class 4A state tournament in 2017-18 and in 2018-19, along with conference, district and regional tournament titles that year. He was named the 7-3A Coach of the Year for 2018-19.

The Ashdown Lady Panthers qualified for state again in 2019-20 and had their longest run in the state playoffs in 2020-21. The Lady Panthers won their conference, finished runner-up in in districts and regional and advanced to state, where they advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Mayflower.

"We had quite a bit of success and had some good groups," Tillery said of his time at Ashdown.

Now Tillery takes over a Siloam Springs team that is coming off a 17-10 season in 2021-22 where the Lady Panthers qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Tillery attended team camp in Fayetteville with the Lady Panthers on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Prior to team camp, he had already begun to familiarize himself with the team's returning personnel, which includes All-State post Brooke Ross and All-Conference guards Mimo Jacklik and Brooke Smith.

"They definitely have the pieces," Tillery said then. "There's no substitute for experience. ... Man it's exciting. I feel like that group has the pieces to do something this next year."

Tillery also acknowledged the challenge of coaching in the 5A-West Conference with teams like state champion Greenwood, Russellville, Mountain Home, Alma, Greenbrier, Van Buren and Harrison, which is is replacing Vilonia in the league.

"It's exciting," Tillery said. "You get to play the defending state champs twice a year, Russellville ... there's no nights off."

Tillery said at Ashdown, there were a few conference games a year where the competition did drop off a level.

"You're not going to see that in this conference," he said. "Every night you're going to have to be on your Ps and Qs. There's so many good teams. It's an every night and every day affair to battle and scrape out some wins in that conference."