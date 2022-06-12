Arrests and citaions

May 30
• Treyton Blaine Jordan, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 31
• David Allen Cox, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tabitha Lorraine Thompson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Justin Ryan Schwarz, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 1
• Travis James Hunchton, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening warrant.
June 2
• Jonathan A Boles, 42, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Andrew Eugene Allen, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Charles Robert Offut, 43, arrested in connection with reckless driving x2.
• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 3
• Camryn Starr Riedmeier, 19, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Marci Elaine Reed, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Joe Kelly McDaniel Sr, 41, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Joseph Austin Lane Frost Moon, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Dustin Lee Green, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 4
• Timothy Todd Ellis, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tina Marlene Martin, 35, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x3.
• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2
• Charleen Kay Gilliland, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 5
• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Tommy Dean Clinton, 37, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree.
• Carolyn Jane Harvey, 64, arrested in connection. with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• John Charles Scrivener, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.