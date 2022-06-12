Arrests and citaions

May 30

• Treyton Blaine Jordan, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 31

• David Allen Cox, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tabitha Lorraine Thompson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Ryan Schwarz, 30, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 1

• Travis James Hunchton, 31, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening warrant.

June 2

• Jonathan A Boles, 42, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Andrew Eugene Allen, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Charles Robert Offut, 43, arrested in connection with reckless driving x2.

• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 3

• Camryn Starr Riedmeier, 19, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Marci Elaine Reed, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Joe Kelly McDaniel Sr, 41, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Joseph Austin Lane Frost Moon, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Dustin Lee Green, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 4

• Timothy Todd Ellis, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tina Marlene Martin, 35, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x3.

• Jimmy Ray Mitchell, 55, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2

• Charleen Kay Gilliland, 44, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 5

• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Tommy Dean Clinton, 37, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree.

• Carolyn Jane Harvey, 64, arrested in connection. with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• John Charles Scrivener, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.