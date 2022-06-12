Dees named JBU cheerleading coach

John Brown University Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty announced the appointment of Meagan Dees as the head cheerleading coach for the 2022-23 season on Friday, June 10.

"We are very excited to welcome Meagan Dees to our staff," Daugherty said. "Meagan is a perfect fit for our cheer program and will be a great mentor and leader to our student-athletes. She and husband Tyler have stayed very connected to JBU since graduation, and they are regular supporters at athletic events. Her desire is to see the students grow in all facets of life, and to see the program continue to grow and thrive."

Dees joins the Golden Eagles after seven years serving as the Women's Ministry Director at Sager Creek Community Church, while still serving as the Secretary of Parents at the Sager Creek Classical Academy since 2018.

"I am so excited to be working with the cheerleaders at JBU," admitted Dees. "I hope to bring excitement and a servant-leader mentality to the squad as we have the opportunity to support the Golden Eagles. As an alumna, I know how hard it is to juggle a full class load and extracurricular activities. I want to be an encouragement for the cheerleaders as they grow as a team and in the classroom. Above all, I want us all to grow in our walk with the Lord and for Him to get the glory."

Dees, who becomes the fourth head coach in program history, replaces Elicia Williamson who served as the Golden Eagles' head coach since 2014.

Before beginning her time in Siloam Springs as an undergraduate student, Dees founded the cheer team at her alma mater, Nebraska Christian High School. As part of the first sideline cheer team, she planned for and participated in pep rallies for big events like Friday night football games and Homecoming for all four years as an Eagle.

She then made her way to John Brown University and completed her bachelor's degree in public relations, with a minor in family and human science, in 2008.

Dees and her husband, Tyler, live in Siloam Springs with their three children: Roman, Grayson, and Avonlea.