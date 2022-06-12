Directors discuss one-cent sales tax

City directors discussed the current percentage split of the one-cent sales tax permanent during Tuesday's city board meeting.

According to City Administrator Phillip Patterson the one-cent sales tax is a permanent tax established in 1978 and is split with 80 percent of the funds going to the street department and 20 percent going to general fund.

In 2013, residents voted to amend the tax where 40 percent went to the street department, 20 percent going to the police department, 20 percent going to the fire department and 20 percent going to the general fund, Patterson said.

The amendment is set to expire in 2023 and the percentages would revert back to the original 80/20 unless voters decide to make the tax permanent or to extend it for another 10 years, Patterson said.

Patterson said in order for the matter to go to a vote of the people the city board must approve an ordinance to keep the changes to the tax by the second meeting in August which will be on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

During this meeting Patterson asked the board if they want to keep the changes to the tax by choosing from multiple options.

The options proposed by Patterson were to let the split revert back to 80/20 or renew the current split of 40 percent for streets, 20 percent for the police department, 20 percent for the fire department and 20 percent for the general fund.

Directors also had the option to choose the option of modifying the split, Patterson said.

The modified splits proposed were to have 45 percent going to the street department, 35 percent going to public safety and 20 percent going to the general fund; or have 50 percent go to the street department, 30 percent going to public safety and 20 percent going to the general fund, Patterson said.

Patterson visited several civic organizations including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, as well as the board of directors for the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Siloam Springs to talk about the tax, he said.

"I explained to them that in that one cent sales tax, we're generally talking it's almost $5,400,000," Patterson said. "I just rounded it down to $5 million for that one cent sales tax. ... In 2021, $2 million dollars went to streets $1 million dollars went to fire for equipment $1 million dollars went to police for equipment and $1 million dollars went into the general fund."

Police Chief Allan Gilbert and Fire Chief Jeremey Criner were on hand to discuss what the tax has brought their departments and what they are looking at purchasing if the amendments to the tax become permanent.

Gilbert said he used the funds to upgrade the department's cache of weapons, which were mostly from the Vietnam era and modifying how police vehicles were used changing their running time from 24 hours a day by having only two officers driving a vehicle instead of four.

The chief also used the funds to connect dispatch and patrol vehicles to the AWIN (Arkansas Wireless Information Network) system.

Looking towards the future Gilbert is looking at software upgrades, building a training center and even buying a transport van to shuttle prisoners to the Benton County Jail every so many hours instead of transporting prisoners when they are arrested on the spot, he said.

Criner said he would also like to keep the funding and has made a list of items needed and dollar amounts by each item and the fire department came up with about $22 million worth over the next 15 years of projected revenue.

One of the projects Criner wants to complete was to build a fourth fire station in Siloam Springs and related equipment and personnel.

"There are obviously a lot of variables in there we can't foresee the future," Criner said. "A lot of things can change if we have significant growth if we have significant increase in response duties or response area."

City directors weighed in on the tax and how the city should proceed. Director Lesa Rissler said she was open to the second or third option and to not make the changes permanent but rather to only extend the changes to the tax for another 10 years.

"I think it's important that we fund our public safety," Rissler said. "As we grow I want to stay safe in my community"

Director Marla Sappington agreed with Rissler about only extending the amendments another 10 years and that she was inclined to option two or three.

Option two was what Director Brad Burns said the city should opt for as well as making it permanent. Directors Reid Carroll, Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley also opted for making the changes permanent. As for which option the city should go with, Hunt said she was comfortable with option three, Carroll and Smiley favored the second option.

Director David Allen was absent.

"I'd like to see us go with number two so that we can maintain where we are," Carroll said. "I would like to see it go permanent so that we have the opportunity to plan down the road, but I do think it would be wisdom for us to reevaluate at least every five years to look at that and see where we are."

City directors also approved the following items:

Consent agenda

• A grant application and acceptance of grant offer from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics in the amount of $25,000 for hangar rehabilitation.

• Dedication of utility easements for 507 North Madison Street.

• Dedication of utility easements for 22218 Farley Road.

• Resolution 32-22 regarding a special use development permit for 415 A South Maxwell St.

• Resolution 33-22 concerning a special use development permit for 200 S. College St.

• Resolution 34-22 regarding the use of an alternate cash flow projection valuation to show actuarial soundness of the Siloam Springs Firefighter's pension fund.

Minutes

• Regular meeting minutes for the May 17 city board meeting.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-13 concerning amending the city code regarding the noise on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-14 regarding the vacation of an un-named right-of-way for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 35-22 concerning the final plat development permit for the 3100 to the 3400 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Resolution 36-22 regarding fences around detention ponds.

• Resolution 37-22 concerning the grant application from the NWARPC Transportation Alternative Grant Program for the progress avenue sidepath.

Staff reports

• April financials.

• Administrator's report.