District hires Keith as baseball coach

The Siloam Springs School District hired J Keith to be its new baseball coach at Thursday's School Board Meeting.

Keith, who's been head coach at Lincoln the last two seasons, said he's ready to get started.

"I'm excited to come to Siloam," Keith said. "It's a community that really wants baseball. ... I've always enjoyed watching Siloam kids. They seem like good kids. ... I'm excited to jump in the dugout with them and try and build something with them that hasn't been done in a long time."

Keith replaces Alan Hardcastle, who resigned last month to take a teaching and coaching job in Fayetteville. Keith also will be on the Panthers' football staff, according to athletics director Jeff Williams. Keith was the Wolves' defensive coordinator.

"We're real excited about him," Williams said. "He is young guy that comes highly recommended from a lot of great baseball coaches in the state. We researched a lot. He's going to bring a lot of energy to the baseball program. He'll be involved in the community and (youth) programs."

Keith was 26-29 in his two seasons at Lincoln. The Panthers and Wolves played each of the last two seasons with Siloam Springs winning 12-0 in 2021 and 11-0 in 2022.

Prior to coming to Lincoln, Keith was head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Little Rock Parkview from August of 2016 to June of 2019.

In the summer of 2019, he accepted a football/baseball coaching position at Watson Chapel where he coached one season.

He's also in the Beach Collegiate Baseball League in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and is presently the head coach of Sticks Baseball out of Little Rock.

The district also hired Austin Ables as assistant football and assistant track coach. Ables comes to the district from Rogers Heritage.

Marcus Aynes, who is former head girls coach at Waldron and Bigelow, joins the girls basketball staff where he will be an assistant varsity and assistant ninth-grade coach. Aynes was previous head junior high and assistant coach at Huntsville.

The district made some inhouse moves as well.

Daniel Ramsey was promoted to head girls track coach, while Brady Blackwell was named assistant swim and assistant track coach.

Ramsey was already on the track staff as an assistant. Sharon Jones recently resigned as head girls track to coach cross country full time.

"Daniel with his experience and background, it was an easy fit," Williams said. "He'll be a great asset to our track program."