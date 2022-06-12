Former Parks and Rec director arrested

A Siloam Springs man and former supervisor of the city's Parks and Recreation division is accused of assaulting and threatening to kill his wife, according to court documents.

Jonathan Boles, 42, was arrested June 2 in connection with felony terroristic threatening and misdemeanor assault on a family or household member. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges.

He was released June 2 from the Benton County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

Boles resigned from the city of Siloam Springs on March 30, according to Holland Hayden, communications director.

He is accused in a probable cause affidavit of walking into his bedroom May 6, where his wife was laying down.

His wife said there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Boles, who allegedly became verbally abusive, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit claims Boles told his wife to not go to sleep because he was going to kill her in her sleep, the affidavit states. He got into bed and began repeatedly kicking her near her left hip, the affidavit states.

Boles' wife she took the children the next day and went to stay with her family, according to the affidavit.

She contacted Siloam Spring police on May 9 to file an assault report, according to the affidavit.

Boles' arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 11 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.