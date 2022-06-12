Moses familiar with Panthers’ tradition

Other than soccer coaches who have coached at Siloam Springs, there might not be another coach in the state as familiar with the Panthers as Craig Moses.

Moses, who was hired June 2 as the new boys soccer coach at SSHS, has seen his share of the Panthers over the years in high-pressure situations.

Twice, in 2011 and 2012, Siloam Springs defeated Moses' Hot Springs Lakeside Rams in the Class 5A state finals at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

The Panthers, then coached by Jason Bowen, defeated Moses and Lakeside 1-0 in extra time to Siloam Springs' first state soccer title in 2011. Siloam Springs got up 2-0 early in the 2012 rematch and held on for the shutout victory against the Rams in 2012.

The most recent meeting between the two schools came in 2019 when Siloam Springs, coached by first-year coach Luke Shoemaker, defeated Lakeside 2-1 in double extra time on an Eli Jackson goal in the 5A quarterfinals.

Now Moses gets the opportunity to coach the Panthers after spending 20 years at Lakeside.

"I'm excited," Moses said. "It's a great opportunity for me and my family. My biggest thing is, I don't want to go up there and screw anything up."

After coming up short twice against Siloam Springs and falling to De Queen in the 2014 finals, Lakeside crashed through the championship barrier with a 4-3 win against Valley View in the 2018 finals to give Moses and the Rams a state title.

Starting in 2020, Moses pivoted to coaching both Lakeside boys and girls soccer, and in 2021, he led the Lady Rams to a state finals appearance.

Moses got to coach both his son and daughter in state finals, and he said that was a special memory.

Overall, he led the Rams to a record of 258-91-12 and the girls to a mark of 38-12-1.

Lakeside earned conference championships in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Moses also served as an assistant football coach from 2003-2021.

While citing the opportunity to come coach boys soccer only at Siloam Springs, he did say leaving Hot Springs wasn't easy.

"It was a tough decision," he said. "But I think it's going to be the right decision and I'm excited to go up there and get started."

Moses said his daughter will be a student at the University of Oklahoma and being in Northwest Arkansas will put him closer to her.

Moses went to high school at Little Rock Mills, but actually played high school soccer at Little Rock Central from 1990-1992.

He said in those days, the Little Rock schools were able to draw athletes from Pulaski County (Mills) in soccer.

Moses went on to play football at Henderson State as a placekicker.

After his playing days, he was a student coach at Henderson State before coaching one year at Little Rock Parkview.

He was at Waldron from 1999-2002 and at Mills from 2002-2003 before joining Lakeside in 2003.

This upcoming year will be his 24th year coaching.

He said he's looking forward to competing against some of the best teams in the state that play in the 5A-West Conference like defending champion Russellville and 2021 champion Van Buren.

"It's a tradition-rich conference," Moses said. "I'm not going in there to be a miracle worker. They've got the talent already. I'm going in there and will tweak some things to hopefully push them over the edge to win a state championship."