Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, June 12, 2022

Leo Tadeo Mercado

Leo Tadeo Mercado, was born and died June 8, 2022, at Willow Creek Women's Hospital, in Johnson, Ark., to Victor Mercado and Marlenne Mercado-Navarrette-Flores.

He was preceded in death by his tió, Fidel Mercado.

He is survived by his parents; brother Victor; sisters, Vicky, Marilynn, and Marlonn Mercado, all of the home; aunts and uncles: Fernando and Maria Mercado of Watts, Okla.; Arturo and Claudia Mercado, of Siloam Springs, Ark.; Maria and Gustavo Domingas, of Watts, Okla.; Maria and Jesus Cruz, of Lincoln, Ark.; and Andres Navarrete, of Gentry, Ark.; grandparents, Pastor and Maria Navarrete, of Lincoln; and Maria Reyes, of Watts.

Graveside services for Leo were Friday, June 10, 2022, at Bell Cemetery, in Watts. An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Billy Gene Mundy

May 31, 1938- June 6, 2022

Devoted Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and loyal friend to all, Billy Gene Mundy left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 6, 2022. He was born to Emagene and Billy F. Mundy in Fayetteville Ar. on May 31, 1938. Billy's family moved to Huron Ca, when he was 15 where he attended Coalinga High. After graduating in 1956, Billy joined the United States Marine Corps. While in the Marines, he returned to Arkansas to marry his high school sweetheart, Karen Jones. Billy and Karen settled in Coalinga, Ca. and started a family there with two sons, Curtis and Dean.

Billy worked in the oilfields for Chevron as a welder for 15 years then moved to Bakersfield, Ca. to expand and manage his long time friend, Keith Scrivener's, oilfield maintenance and construction company for many years. Billy then built his own Bakersfield based oilfield maintenance and construction company and ran it for 25 years before his retirement.

Billy is survived by his wife Karen of the home, and siblings Sandi Mundy Gunning of Bakersfield, Ca., Jimmy Mundy of San Rafael, Ca., H. Dean Mundy of Klamath Falls, Or., and Betty Mundy Hill of Siloam Springs, Ar.; two sons and daughters- in-law: Curtis and Lisa Mundy and Dean and Debbie Mundy; six grandchildren: Broox Mundy, Austin and wife Malori Mundy, Taylor and husband Myles, Max, Lucas, Chelsea and husband John, and five great grandchildren: Ryker, Diesel, Miller, Zara, and Parker.

Services will be conducted at Valley Baptist Church, Fruitvale location on July 8th at 11a.m. beginning with a reception at the church. Billy will then be carried to his final resting place at Bakersfield National Cemetery where he will receive military honors at a graveside service at 2 p.m.

Wesley Royce Pigeon

Wesley Royce Pigeon, 43, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died June 6, 2022.

He was born Oct. 11, 1978, in Fort Defiance, Ariz., to Robert Joseph Pigeon and Wanda Mae Yazzie Pigeon.

He graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City, La. He was an avid golfer and a member of Airline High's golf team. He received a golf scholarship to Bossier Parish Community College where he earned an associate's degree. He also attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.

He is survived by his parents of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Roberta Joann Harris, of Fort Worth; and brother, Brandon Lee Pigeon, of Fayetteville

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.