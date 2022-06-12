Oklahoma man dies in crash on Monday

A Stilwell, Okla., man was killed and a Fort Smith woman was placed in critical condition during a motor vehicle accident on Monday at Rib Crib in Siloam Springs.

Michael Reichert was killed in the accident when a vehicle pulling into the Rib Crib turned and hit a vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 412, according to Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Angela Taylor is listed as being in critical condition as of Thursday, Spicer said.

Occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Northwest EMS, according to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ford.

Spicer did not release the condition of the other passengers. The police department will release more information as it becomes available.