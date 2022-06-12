Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma man dies in crash on Monday

by Graham Thomas, Marc Hayot | June 12, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Emergency personnel respond to an accident at Rib Crib and Hwy 412 on Monday.

A Stilwell, Okla., man was killed and a Fort Smith woman was placed in critical condition during a motor vehicle accident on Monday at Rib Crib in Siloam Springs.

Michael Reichert was killed in the accident when a vehicle pulling into the Rib Crib turned and hit a vehicle traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 412, according to Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Angela Taylor is listed as being in critical condition as of Thursday, Spicer said.

Occupants of the second vehicle were taken to Northwest EMS, according to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ford.

Spicer did not release the condition of the other passengers. The police department will release more information as it becomes available.

Print Headline: Oklahoma man dies in crash on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT