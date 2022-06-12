Planning commission to discuss school permit

Planning commissioners will review a significant development permit to construct a 20,399 square foot office facility for the Siloam Springs School District during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday.

The office facility will be used by the school district as a district office. This item will go before the city board on July 5, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and City Engineer Justin Bland on May 16.

This new office facility will replace the current district office on Holly Street as well as some satellite offices in the area, the report states.

Access to the facility will be exclusively from an existing drive off Cheri Whitlock Drive and there will be no connections made from Wisteria Street although a drive connection could be made at some point in the future, the report states.

No parking reduction has been requested so there will be ample parking, the report states. The main parking area will be to the rear of the facility with additional parking on the west side and north of the facility, the report states.

Storm water drainage is handled through a new on-site detention pond located to the south side of the parking area, the report states.

Another existing pond located to the south will not be impacted by the proposal and may be used for an outdoor biology/ecology classroom for the high school which is located to the south of the subject property.

The planning commission will also review and hear following items:

• Meeting minutes fr the May 10 planning commission meeting.

Development permits

• Final plat development permit for 650 Hwy 412 West. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Significant development permit for the 1300 block of North Progress Avenue. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Special use development permit for 601 N. Elm St. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Rezoning development permit for the rezoning of the 500 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned Development). This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Special use development permit for the 500 block of North Progress Avenue. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• City Comprehensive Plan monthly update.

Board approved permits

• Right-of-way closure for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street. This item went to the city board on June 7.

• Final plat development permit for 14505 N. Country Club Rd. This item is estimated to go to the city board on July 5.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 412 East. This item went before the city board for easements on May 17.

• Lot consolidation development permit for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements on July 5.

• Lot line consolidation permit for 507 N. Madison St. This item went before the city board for easements on June 7.

• Lot consolidation permit for 22218 Farley Rd. This item went before the city board for easements on June 7.