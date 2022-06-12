School board meets to introduce new member, approve new hires

The Siloam Springs School Board met last week to introduce a new board member, discuss cuts to the new administration building and hire new employees.

The meeting started with board president Brian Lamb introducing Chris Whorton, the newly-elected school board member from Zone 2.

"We look forward to working with you and having your new ideas," Lamb said.

Whorton is taking over for former board member Misti Stephens.

The meeting then moved to athletic director Jeff Williams addressing the drug testing program for extracurriculars, a policy suggested by the board before covid. Williams noted that 120 kids had been tested since September, with only two students failing to pass.

Superintendent Jody Wiggins chimed in, saying "Our policy is set up not necessarily to punish, but to try to rehabilitate and change behavior." Williams concluded by discussing intentions to extend the policy further into the high school, as well as to start in the middle school.

Valerie King, director of academic support and gifted programs, then gave a report on the summer programs this year. She noted the shift in focus from remediation to offering experiences with a focus on STEAM and creativity, which has received high praise from both parents and students. 200 students are enrolled in the summer programs, which last for three weeks.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick went on to give an update on the progress of the new administration building, which included the need to cut costs for the building after estimates showed $350 per square foot, with the building plans showing 20,000 square feet. Patrick discussed that, after working with the architect, they have made some changes that they believe will save a significant amount of money.

Due to the recent election, the board took the opportunity to take stock of the current organization of the board. After a brief discussion, the board voted unanimously to keep the slate the same.

The board then unanimously approved two resignations, 12 new hires, and the addition of 20 new pre-K student slots, taking the number up to 160 for the district.

The meeting concluded with Southside principal Amy Hufford being named as the new principal of Siloam Springs Intermediate. She's stepping into the position following the departure of former intermediate school principal Justin Blanchard to the Gentry School District to serve as high school principal there.