Siloam Springs FC 18U girls headed to regionals

The Siloam Springs Futbol Club 18U girls are headed to Texas, this week to compete in the U.S. Youth Soccer President's Cup Southern Regionals.

The winner of this regional tournament -- which will be played at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas -- advances to the national tournament in Greensboro, N.C., in July.

"We are looking forward to testing ourselves against some of the best teams in the south," said head coach Dwayne Buxton.

The team is composed by many current and former Siloam Springs High School players. The Lady Panthers just competed a 20-4 season, where they were 5A-West Conference champions and Class 5A state runner-up.

Included in the group that won Arkansas state up last fall are Abygail Ballesteros, Shelby Smith, Addison Pilcher, Isabella Anglin-Rovira, Ariella Vogus, Rin Bos, Cailee Johnson, Brooklyn Williams, Ellen Slater, Jetta Broquard, Regan Riley, Faith Ellis, Anna Wleklinski, Chaney Stanaland, Ahnaka Buxton and Caroline Buxton.

Halle Hernandez and Trinity Brown are joining the team for regionals, while Ellis, Williams and Bos will not be attending regionals, Dwayne Buxton said.

"The majority of this group have played together on this team since they were eight years old," he said. "They are a group of hardworking and dedicated players that really enjoy playing soccer. We've played all over Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri for the past eight years, regularly ranked in the top three teams in Arkansas."

Siloam Springs FC will play its first game Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Jackson SC of Tennessee, last year's Southern Regional Champion.

The 18U girls will play the Strikers of Gaston County (N.C.) at 10 a.m. Thursday and they'll battle D'Feeters Kicks Soccer Club (DKSC) at 2 p.m. Friday.

Additional games will be determined by the results of those games.