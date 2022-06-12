Siloam Springs primary elections announced

The Benton County Election Committee approved the dates for the Siloam Springs primary election during the June 6 meeting.

According to Election Coordinator Kimberly Dennison the commissioners approved two orders setting the dates for early voting from Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 5 and Monday, Aug. 8; as well as setting the date for the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

According to Order A.C.A § 7-5-418 early voting will be available at the County Clerk's offices located at 215 E. Central Suite 217 in Bentonville and 707 S. Lincoln Street in Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Voters will be able to vote in the primary election itself at the Siloam Springs Community Building located at 110 N. Mt. Olive Street in Siloam Springs, according Order A.C.A § 7-5-101.