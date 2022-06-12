Simmons Foods awards scholarships to 67 seniors

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Simmons Foods, on Thursday, announced the 2022 award recipients for the M.H. "Bill" Simmons Memorial Scholarship program.

This year's class includes 67 high school graduates who will share nearly $120,000 in scholarship awards.

The M.H. "Bill" Simmons Memorial Scholarship was established by Mark Simmons in 1979 in the name of his late father and the founder of the Simmons organization. The program was created to assist in the educational endeavors of the children of Simmons team members and growers, specifically graduating seniors who are pursuing a vocational, technical or college degree program. Nearly 1,200 students have received grants since the program began, bringing total support to over $1.4 million.

According to Mark Simmons, board chairman, "The M.H. 'Bill' Simmons Memorial Scholarship is an example of the value we place on education and our family of Simmons team members. Each year, we are encouraged to see a new group of optimistic and hard-working students take that next step to continue their education. We are proud to lend this support to the next generation of individuals, leaders and innovators who will ensure a bright future for food production and agriculture.

Recipients from Siloam Springs High School include Alexandra Martinez, Miles Perkins, Miguel Noyola, Madison Teafatiller, Yoceline Gomez, Maylin Torres, Danial Rivas, Molly Guinn, Edward Santiago Encarnacion and Leslie Cea.

Recipients from Kansas High School include Jenny Nguyen, Mongolia Lee and Katelyn Olinghouse.

Recipients from Watts Public School include Ethan Phillips.