Area residents voice concerns about rising gas prices

GENTRY -- As the price of gasoline continues to rise, many people are cautious with their spending. And most agree that it's a struggle to live with the rising prices.

Gasoline prices are draining for those who must commute to work, and the high prices are spilling over into the cost of everyday necessities too.

At various gas stations in westside towns like Gentry, Decatur, Gravette, as well as the surrounding area, local Arkansans are voicing their experiences and concerns on the matter of prices at the pump.

Chris Matthews pumps gas into his Corvette at Casey's gas station in Gravette.

"It's about $50 just to fill my tank and $25 a day," he said. "So yeah, it's really affected me a lot. It's put me in a pinch, to be honest."

Matthew's experience isn't unique. A reoccurring problem with gas prices is their toll on everyone. Whether young, old, male or female, gas prices have tapped into people's lives and limited the activities that were once the norm.

Most locals agree that the greatest impact high gas prices have is on the people who have to commute to work.

"Going to work every day has been pretty rough," said Madison French. "I think filling up my tank has gone up $20 or $30 in just the last couple of months."

Elaine Hopkins fills up her tank at Phillips 66 in Gentry and drives a Toyota Camry. She said, "I drive all the way to Springdale (for work) and I've seen a big change. Before, I used to put gas in every two weeks and now it's every week. It's like $60 ... I just wish gas prices would go down."

The high prices have forced many to plan and calculate how much gasoline they add to their vehicles. Much depends on their circumstances at the time.

At Handy Mart in Decatur, Jason Gomez tries to buy only a half tank at a time by buying more gasoline when the gauge the halfway mark.

"It's $70 to fill up my tank," Gomez said. "Now, I'm doing it a half tank [at a time]. So, when it gets to half, I go to the gas station to pump gas."

Gomez said he "learned his lesson" and explains that he now makes sure to never drive his car on almost empty because the expense to refill the tank may be more than what he can afford at the time.

"We've been struggling and struggling," Gomez said. "I mean, we have bills to pay and stuff like that."

Arkansans agree they don't know when the gas prices will rise or how high they will go. So, many are cautious about their spending. Some have put vacations on hold, while others just stay at home. But what's also on many neighbors' minds is how these gas prices affect other necessities such as utilities and food.

Ross Freeman and Reno Robinson, coworkers that commute together, drive a pickup truck that is a "gas burner." For them, cutting back is the only option because gas prices have affected other necessities.

"You have to go to work. You have to get groceries," said Robinson. "I mean, you're really not going to catch too many people walking with groceries."

"I notice groceries are going up too," said Freeman. "It's because of the cost to get it to the store. Everything is going up."

This comment is in line with reports from government agencies like the "Economic Research Service" which say that "in 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between seven and eight percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between six and seven percent."

But despite the situation, both Robinson and Freeman agree that "people have to save money." Even though they feel prices may continue to rise, they remain hopeful that people will adapt.

At the close of last week, the average price of gasoline was $4.56 per gallon for unleaded (with up to 10 percent ethanol) and $5.24 per gallon for diesel in the Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and surrounding communities, and the prices may continue to rise as stations receive new shipments of fuel.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Center at www.eia.gov., average gasoline prices across the Midwest region of the U.S. dipped well below $2 per gallon in 2020 and averaged in the mid $2 range from 2016 through 2020. The prices have steadily risen since the beginning of 2021.

What will happen in the future? How much higher will fuel prices rise? The consensus seems to be that we will just have to wait and see.