Herald-Leader obituaries for June 22, 2022

Larry Ray Buckminster

Larry Ray Buckminster, 79, Gentry, Ark., died June 10, 2022, in Gentry.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Falls City, Neb., to Ray and Hazel Buckminster.

He married Kay Nedved on May 17, 1964.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going outside and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded by his wife and his parents.

He is survived by his son, Brian Buckminster and wife Renee of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one daughter, Karri Forrest and husband Darin of Clearwater, Fla.; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; and one sister, Linda Gerlt of Colorado Springs, Colo.

A memorial service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for contributions be made to the American Legion Siloam Post 29, P.O. Box 35, Siloam Springs, AR 72761, or Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, 1200 West Walnut St. Ste. 2310, Rogers, AR 72756.

James Darryl Harcus

James Darryl Harcus, 56, of Gentry, Ark., died June 12, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born Dec. 16, 1965, to Don Dahill and Dorothy Dahill.

He graduated from Gentry High School in 1984. He married Brenda Barnes on Nov. 24, 1991.

He is preceded by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two stepdaughters, Cindy Keigley and husband Lance of Gravette, Ark., and Stephanie Kiegley of White Hall, Ark.; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

