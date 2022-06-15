It’s rodeo week in Siloam Springs

The 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo kicks off this week with shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo Grounds.

And while much of the rodeo will be familiar to fans who have come each year, there will be several new features, according to Siloam Springs Rodeo and Riding Club board member Karen Davis.

One of the new features will be rodeo clown Brinson James The Entertainer.

"He's from Florida," Davis said. "He had The American this year, that's the 'world's richest rodeo' in Arlington (Texas). He's been to Calgary. He's kind of a big deal. We're happy to have him."

The rodeo will also feature a big screen this year for replays and a leader board, Davis said.

The screen will be hanging from a crain on the north side of the rodeo grounds.

"It'll be where you can see it from anywhere in the bleachers," she said.

The screen and a new fence inside the arena are two of the new features. The club previously has renovated the press box and added new bucking chutes and calf chutes along with new pins.

"Our board and our club works really hard to get more money and to do things to make our rodeo better," Davis said.

Davis said club leadership, including president Harvey Trogdon, vice president Lee Reed, secretary Kari Hutchins, treasurer Sherri Davis and board members Pam Williams, Kaci Johnson, Karen Reed, Jeremy Weir, Cody Cash and Zachary Johnson have all put in a lot of work.

"Our next deal is try and add to our bleachers," she said. "And that's really expensive, so we're going to have to try and do that in increments."

The rodeo will kick off each night with Mutton Busting at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Kiddie Grand Entry at 7:45 p.m. and the main Grand Entry around 8 p.m. Rodeo events will follow after the Grand Entry.

Admission for adults (13 and up) is $10, while kids tickets are $5 and children 6 and under get in free.

Thursday night is Kids Night and any kids 12-and-under get in free with a paying adult.

"We like to do that so every little kid in town has a chance to come," Davis said of Kids Night.

Advance tickets are on sale at Powell Feed, Grand Savings Bank, Generations Bank, Sassafras, Modern Day Nutrition and Curran Feed and Pioneer Pizza in Gentry.

"We appreciate our sponsors," Davis said. "We were really blessed with our sponsors this year with the local participation and the surrounding towns as well."

A total of 380 contestants are scheduled to compete in the following events: Bareback, saddle bronc, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, senior barrels, junior barrels, ladies breakaway and ranch saddle bronc.

The number of contestants is consistent with most years, Davis said.

"I was worried about it with fuel as high as it is," she said. "We did really good with our contestants because a lot of people aren't having as good of luck. I'm sure contestants are picking and choosing where they go with the expense of everything."

Davis said the club has added $20,000 to the prize money put, putting events at $1,500 for total purse and team events at $3,000.

Rebecca Ault is scheduled to sing the national anthem on all three nights, Davis said.

She also said ARCA queen Chesney Grimes is scheduled to be present at this year's rodeo and carry the American Flag.

Miss ACRA, Chesney Grimes comes every night and will be carrying the American Flag.

Rodeo Royalty from the 2021 rodeo will be in attendance, but there will be no pageant this year, Davis said.