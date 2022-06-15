Local students recognized by universities

University of Central Arkansas

CONWAY, AR -- The University of Central Arkansas congratulates more than 1,300 students who were named to the spring 2022 Dean's List. Local students include the following:

Whitly N Cochran of Gentry, AR

Emily M Hays of Gentry, AR

Ashlyn A Riggs of Gentry, AR

Ellen E Scarbrough of Siloam Springs, AR

Eligibility on the Dean's List requires at least a 3.5 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours.

CONWAY, AR -- The University of Central Arkansas congratulates approximately 1,100 students who were named as Presidential Scholars. Local students include the following:

Haylee B Hawbaker of Siloam Springs, AR

Ashlyn S Little of Gentry, AR

Chandler L Losh of Siloam Springs, AR

Kaya-Ann M Mason of Siloam Springs, AR

Ransom J Van Asche of Siloam Springs, AR

Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar.

Southern Arkansas University Tech

EAST CAMDEN, AR -- SAU Tech congratulates Drew Smith from Siloam Springs, 72761 on earning the academic designation of being on the Dean's List for spring 2022. SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement by designation on the Dean's List. Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a minimum 3.50 semester GPA on all hours attempted are awarded the designation.

EAST CAMDEN, AR (06/01/2022)-- SAU Tech celebrated its graduates with its annual commencement ceremonies on May 7, 2022. The College awarded 774 credentials to students from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and other states. Many students earned more than one credential in their field of study. We are honoring all of our graduates from the 2021-2022 Academic Year!

Christian Carter from Siloam Springs (72761) earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.

Barbara Duffney from Gentry (72734) earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Criminal Justice from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.

Katelyn Ross from Siloam Springs (72761) earned a Certificate of Proficiency in Fire & Emergency Response from SAU Tech for the academic year 2021-2022.

Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, OK -- A total of 7,097 students were named to the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,173 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President's Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean's Honor Roll.

Local students named to the Dean's Honor Roll List include:

Caroline Dinger, Siloam Springs, AR

Taylor Haden, Siloam Springs, AR

Makenna Pinkerton, Siloam Springs, AR

Alan Davis, Kansas, OK

Jager Pifer, Kansas, OK

Emma Gildner, Colcord, OK

Janice Scott, Colcord, OK

Local students named to the President's Honor Roll List include:

Rianna Cooper, Siloam Springs, AR

Coleman Honea, Siloam Springs, AR

William O'Hare, Siloam Springs, AR

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, OH -- Cedarville University student Abigail Thompson of Siloam Springs, AR, majoring in Prof Writing & Info Design, was named to the Dean's Honor List for spring 2022. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Samford University

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- Kerrig Kelly of Siloam Springs, AR was among the 1,720 students named to Samford University's Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean's List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.

Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, AR -- The Chancellor's List and Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The lists recognize undergraduate students who achieved the highest grade-point averages while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.

The Chancellor's List includes students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0. The Dean's List includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.

Local students named to the Dean's List include:

Johnna Winfrey, Siloam Springs, AR

Mystic West, Siloam Springs, AR

James Cooley, Siloam Springs, AR

Emma Bryant, Siloam Springs, AR

Local students named to the Chancellor's List include:

Joseph Schroeder, Siloam Springs, AR

Jaleigh Harp, Siloam Springs, AR

Xitlali Estrada, Siloam Springs, AR