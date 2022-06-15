Panthers to host second Stateline Shootout

The Siloam Springs football team had great success with its inaugural Stateline Shootout 7-on-7 tournament in June 2021.

The Panthers are hoping for similar results with the event this year.

The Panthers will host the Stateline Shootout on Saturday at Panther Stadium and the adjacent Sager Creek Soccer Complex across the street.

"We got a tremendous amount of positive feedback (last year) because everything ran smoothly," Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig said. "We were on time. Everybody got fed, and we had a great day. You know, there was a champion at the end, and that's what you want. Everybody I talked to said it was a great experience and one of the best ran 7-on-7s they've ever been to."

The tournament's premier sponsor is Ozark Dermatology along with several other businesses and individuals.

"We have a lot of people involved in this thing to help make it successful for not only our program but other teams involved as well," Craig said.

The event, which is a seven-game guarantee for all schools, begins at 9 a.m. with pool play games.

Pool play will last all morning before the teams break for lunch, which is provided by the Panther football program and booster club. Championship bracket play will begin after lunch.

Eight teams from Arkansas and eight teams from Oklahoma are expected to compete in the event.

The Arkansas teams are host Siloam Springs, Gentry, Gravette, Pea Ridge, Rogers Heritage, Springdale, Bentonville West and 2021 runner-up Harrison.

Coming in from Oklahoma are defending tournament champion Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Pryor, Muskogee, Collinsville, Oologah, Catoosa and Kansas.

Thirteen of the 16 teams participated in the tournament last year.

The Stateline Shootout is the brainchild of Craig, who envisioned such a tournament when he took the job at Siloam Springs in the winter of 2018.

He said it's not only a good fundraiser for the football program, but it's also a good showcase for the Siloam Springs community as a whole.

"You want it to be a huge deal, because you want your community to be a football community and understand the value of football in your community," Craig said. "This is one of of those things when I got here four-and-a-half years ago, I thought this is a great location to host something like this. It just so happens that we have these fields across the street that work out perfectly. I knew that we'd be able to pull it off. I knew it would be a great thing for us as a program, but for our community because we've got people coming in here that normally don't come to Siloam Springs and people are always like, 'Man, this is a pretty cool place.'

"It is a great place. It's a great place to live, and it's a great place to raise a family. It's just more exposure for our community."

Craig said he typically starts working on the tournament in January and doesn't stop until the event starts.

"Once you fire the gun and everybody starts playing, things kind of run themselves after that," Craig said. "We have to get involved a little bit, but we try to stay out of the way. Obviously we have a team playing in it so that's something we want to get a positive out of."

The Panthers went 4-4 overall at last year's tournament.

"Last year, I think we spent a lot of time on 7-on-7," Craig said. "We're spending a little bit more time on team camps this year because we have a young crew and they need to see football -- live 11-man football. We understand that 7-on-7 is important and we're going to do our best, but we also understand that it's not actually real football. It's touch football. We'll get as much out of it as we can. It will be good for our quarterbacks and receivers and DBs (defensive backs) to see that stuff. But at the end of the day, it's not completely real football."

The Panthers attended a team camp at Shiloh Christian on Thursday of last week.

Craig said the camp was a "learning experience" for the players that attended.

"We are very inexperienced," he said. "There were two quality teams (Shiloh Christian and Springdale High) across from us. They gave us a lot of stuff to work on. They gave us some areas we definitely need to improve in. It's always a challenge in the summer to get everybody here. I think we had several key components gone, and that makes it tough for us. But it's getting reps. There were kids that got to play and got reps and I think everybody that went got some action."

The Panthers are scheduled to attend a team camp at Farmington on Wednesday.

"You try as much as you can to get quality reps in the summer," Craig said. "You find places where you think you can get those and this is one of those places. Farmington's a good football community. We're going to have some good teams there that will give us a look. It gives us a chance to get some stuff on film and start teaching our guys and going over things we need to work on."

Siloam Springs will be at a team camp at Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday, June 21, their last big event before the start of the Arkansas Activities Association dead period, which runs through July 10.

When the Panthers get back from the dead period, they'll have a team camp at Bentonville West with the rest of the summer focusing on getting ready for fall practice.

"I talked to (former Greenwood coach) Rick Jones a lot back when I got this job," Craig said. "I'm trying to get closer and closer to what he was doing -- loading up June and then really getting into the conditioning and training aspect of things in July as you prepare for the season. We'll have one camp in July. That'll be the first week when we get back. We'll go to Bentonville West. For the most part, June's a busy month and kids -- we need all of them here."