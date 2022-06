Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Allie Baker, last year's ACRA Rodeo Queen, carries the American Flag for the national anthem at the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo. This year's ACRA Rodeo Queen, Chesney Grimes will carry Old Glory for this year's event.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

A cowboy tries his luck at bareback at the 2021 Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader

Riding a bucking horse isn't easy, just ask this cowboy.