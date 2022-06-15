Rodeo a family affair

Rodeo has been an event that has bonded many and in Siloam Springs it has bonded one family for five generations.

Karen Davis and Kari McReynolds Hutchins not only have family in common, but also rodeo. The family has been a part of the rodeo world for five generations, according to Karen Davis, a member of the Siloam Springs Riding Club board of directors.

Like her mother, Davis, Hutchins also serves on the board of directors as secretary and helps her mother obtain 90 percent of the sponsors, Davis said.

"I don't know what I would have done without (Kari) because she helped me out a lot," Davis said.

This mother-daughter duo has not only worked to put on the Siloam Springs Rodeo, each one has also competed in rodeos during their early years.

Karen Davis

Davis was born into the rodeo world, she said. Her parents and grandparents were rodeo performers who passed down the love of the sport to Davis, she said.

Davis did not go into great detail about her rodeo career but did say she was a barrel racer who competed in amateur rodeos. Davis joined the Siloam Springs Riding Club in 1961, she said.

Around 30 years ago, Davis joined the board of directors of the riding club and has worked to advance the Siloam Springs Rodeo over the years, she said.

When asked what has changed in the rodeo, Davis said it was probably community involvement.

"Our local sponsors have really stepped up for us and our crowds are great," Davis said.

Along with the Siloam Springs Riding Club, Davis serves as the secretary and treasurer for the American Cowboys Rodeo Association (ACRA) in Tulsa, Okla., she said. Davis also helps her daughter with the Erin Duncan Memorial Barrel Race, Hutchins said.

The future of the Siloam Springs Riding Club looks great thanks to a rodeo and sponsor base which is getting larger, Davis said. Davis has built a legacy in the riding club through her work in promoting the club and rodeo, which is something that she has passed on to her daughter.

Kari McReynolds Hutchins

Hutchins has been a part of the Siloam Springs Rodeo Club in some form or fashion for 38 years, she said. Hutchins grew up performing in play nights doing speed events, she said.

As a young girl Hutchins said she spent her time at a barrel race, ballfield or gym. While she ended up choosing sports over riding, the western lifestyle stayed with Hutchins and when she and her husband realized they were expecting Hutchins said she wanted to become involved with the rodeo again, she said.

Along with speed events, Hutchins ran barrels in the Siloam Springs rodeo until she was at the University of Arkansas, she said.

"I never took it back up," Hutchins said. "I enjoy watching my husband Tyler team rope at the rodeos and watching our boys Randon and Kade ride and rope."

Hutchins entered competitions a few more times until she retired her mare and then decided to move on. Despite not performing in the rodeo, Hutchins still wanted to be a part of the rodeo world and has served as secretary of the board of directors for the Siloam Springs Rodeo Club for the last six-and-a-half years, she said.

Since stepping into her role as secretary, the Siloam Springs Riding Club has doubled its added money in each event of the rodeo, which led to the riding club to purchase new bucking chutes, a new announcer's stand and new arena fencing, Hutchins said.

"We currently have a great group of board members," Hutchins said. "We're a small group, but we're willing to help in any way we can."

Like Davis, Hutchins also serves with the ARCA as the vendor coordinator and office help during the finals in January, she said. Her husband Tyler Hutchins also serves as the team roping director for the ARCA, she said.

"It's a family affair and I wouldn't change a thing," Hutchins said.