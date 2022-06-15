Scholar’s Academy open house showcases student work

On Friday, John Brown University hosted an open house for the Scholar's Academy, showcasing the student work from this month's session.

Scholar's Academy is a summer day camp held in partnership with the John Brown University Department of Teacher Education and Siloam Springs Public Schools. The program serves students in the surrounding area two different weeks during the summer period.

"It is an enrichment program designed by teachers to engage students in higher level thinking and hands-on activities," said Stephanie Harper, the coordinator for the academy.

Harper said that the open house served as an opportunity for students to show off their learning.

"This will be a time for parents to see all the fun projects their students have worked on this week," she said. "As a parent, I like having different options for summer activities and this one provides fun and engaging learning opportunities."

Projects presented included homemade rockets, a mock crime scene and presentations displaying obscure holidays.

Harper added that covid-19 was a bump in the road.

"Due to the pandemic, this is our first time back on campus since the summer of 2019," she said. "We are so happy to be able to offer this learning opportunity to our children in the area."

Despite the pandemic, Harper notes that the June session and the July session, both just a week long, feature multiple classes with varying ages, with high attendance after the two-year absence.

"We have 35 students in the program for our June session and around 50 for our July session," she said.

The classes for the June session were Lego Robotics, Whodunit (forensic science), Making It (makers and creativity) and Full STEAM Ahead (STEAM focused).

The classes offered in the July session are Lego Robotics, Intro to Spanish, Whodunit, Epidemiology, Full STEAM Ahead and Where in the World.

The next session is July 11-15 and registration is still open.