“Twelfth Night” comes to Siloam Springs

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The cast of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" poses for photos after the performance on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Director Jan Lauderdale (front row, third from left) said she was excited to put on Shakespeare in the Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The cast of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" poses for photos after the performance on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Director Jan Lauderdale (front row, third from left) said she was excited to put on Shakespeare in the Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The cast of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" poses for photos after the performance on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Director Jan Lauderdale (front row, third from left) said she was excited to put on Shakespeare in the Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jan Lauderdale introduces the play "Twelfth Night" to the audience on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Lauderdale said Siloam Springs Center for the Arts completed several big projects and is looking to have Ukrainian ballet dancers in September at the amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jan Lauderdale introduces the play "Twelfth Night" to the audience on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Lauderdale said Siloam Springs Center for the Arts completed several big projects and is looking to have Ukrainian ballet dancers in September at the amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jan Lauderdale introduces the play "Twelfth Night" to the audience on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Lauderdale said Siloam Springs Center for the Arts completed several big projects and is looking to have Ukrainian ballet dancers in September at the amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader "Father" Brad Burns (left), watches on as Olivia (Kate Kelley) tries to convince Sebastian (Jonah Morgan) to marry her during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader "Father" Brad Burns (left), watches on as Olivia (Kate Kelley) tries to convince Sebastian (Jonah Morgan) to marry her during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader "Father" Brad Burns (left), watches on as Olivia (Kate Kelley) tries to convince Sebastian (Jonah Morgan) to marry her during a performance of William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jan Lauderdale introduces the play "Twelfth Night" to the audience on Saturday night at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. Lauderdale said Siloam Springs Center for the Arts completed and is looking to have Ukrainian ballet dancers in September at the amphitheater.

