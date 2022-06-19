2022 Siloam Springs Rodeo

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Addison Willshon of Siloam Springs hangs on during Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Ben Tompkins, of Gentry, loses his hat while Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Cowboy Brett Moffett of El Reno, Okla., competes in the bareback portion of the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo on Thursday.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Brad Gower of Bristow, Okla., competes in the bareback event Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Rodeo clown Brinson James The Entertainer gets the crowd fired up Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Dawson Payton of Watts, Okla., placed first in the Mutton Busting on Thursday night at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Hank Brown of Gravette competes in the Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

The Junior Grand Entry was one of the highlights Thursday of the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Kyler McCollough of Watts, Okla., holds on during Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Ashley Williams of Kansas, Okla., competes in the Ladies Breakaway on Thursday during the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Lane Rowland of Pottersville, Mo., kicked off the competition Thursday in bareback at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Blake Steuck of Hume, Mo., competes in the saddle bronc competition Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.