Arrests and citations

June 6
• Sarah K Isaac, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Angel Christian Saucedo, 28, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
June 7
• Jody Lynette Williams, 63, cited in connection with harassment.
• Anthony Shane Fischer, 32 , arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Thomas Ray Jetton, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Robby Dean Roberts McNeely, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
June 8
• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Shon Erick Young, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Paul Kindy, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Wendy Marie Kindy, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joshua Casswell Mcintier, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Amy Marie Patino, 32, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
June 9
• Brian Craig Metzker, 65, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; battery in the third degree; failure to appear.
• Anthony Alwyn Charles Ivers, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; obstructing governmental operations.
• David Arizona Stone, 26, arrested in connection with possession of. drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• William Lincoln Morrow, 41, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.
• Misty Dawn Gardenhire, 39, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.
June 10
• Robert S Rushworth, 31, cited in connection with rape.
• Melissa Lynn Edwards, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance.
• Douglas Perle Reeves, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Victor Antonio Clemente, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
June 11
• George Franklin Ellis, 81, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Misty Dawn Hayes, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
June 12
• April Ann Dollarhide, 43, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Steven Allan Armstrong, 50, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with warrant service.