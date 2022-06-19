Arrests and citations

June 6

• Sarah K Isaac, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Angel Christian Saucedo, 28, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 7

• Jody Lynette Williams, 63, cited in connection with harassment.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 32 , arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Thomas Ray Jetton, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robby Dean Roberts McNeely, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

June 8

• Darien Kade Hebison, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shon Erick Young, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Paul Kindy, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Wendy Marie Kindy, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joshua Casswell Mcintier, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Amy Marie Patino, 32, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

June 9

• Brian Craig Metzker, 65, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; endangering the welfare of a minor second degree; battery in the third degree; failure to appear.

• Anthony Alwyn Charles Ivers, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2; obstructing governmental operations.

• David Arizona Stone, 26, arrested in connection with possession of. drug paraphernalia; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 41, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; criminal contempt.

• Misty Dawn Gardenhire, 39, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal contempt.

June 10

• Robert S Rushworth, 31, cited in connection with rape.

• Melissa Lynn Edwards, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance.

• Douglas Perle Reeves, 62, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Victor Antonio Clemente, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

June 11

• George Franklin Ellis, 81, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Misty Dawn Hayes, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

June 12

• April Ann Dollarhide, 43, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Steven Allan Armstrong, 50, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with warrant service.