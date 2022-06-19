Board to consider budget amendment

City directors will consider whether or not to amend the 2022 Budget in order to purchase a new drone for the electric department during Tuesday's city board meeting.

The amendment will not increase the overall budget but simply add the drone as a new capital outlay expense, according to a staff report prepared by Electric Director Phil Stokes. The electric department's has $27,925 available due to being under budget for a previous purchase, the report states.

Cost for the drone is $10,764 which includes the drone, drone accessories, FAA compliance and UVT services, the report states. If the amendment is approved there will be $17,160 in savings remaining in the account, the report states.

The electric department's existing drone has weak battery capabilities, has been repaired several times and does not have an infrared camera system which is needed to locate faulty lighting arresters and switches, the report states.

With the new drone, the electric department will be able to fly at night when there is less solar loading which makes locating problems on the distribution system easier and the department will be able to receive FFA certification to operate, the report states.

City directors will also review and hear the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update for the June 7 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the June 7 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 622 W. Elgin St.

Presentations

• Recognition of Fire Chief Jeremey Criner.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-13 concerning amending the city code regarding noise then taking a separate vote to approve the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-14 regarding the vacation of an un-named right-of-way at the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-15 concerning the re-authorization of the percentage of allocation of the permanent one percent city-wide sales and use tax on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-16 regarding transfer station tipping fees on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-17 concerning water meter and. water tap fees on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-18 regarding the waiving of competitive bidding and declaring an emergency to approve a quote from Moss Insurance for property insurance for the city on its first and only reading.

Staff reports

• Fisher Ford Kayak Park update.

• Administrator's report.