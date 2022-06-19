Camp War Eagle mobile camp rolls into town

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The Camp War Eagle mobile camp parked in the Siloam Springs Bible Church parking lot.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The Camp War Eagle mobile camp parked in the Siloam Springs Bible Church parking lot.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader The Camp War Eagle mobile camp parked in the Siloam Springs Bible Church parking lot.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Campers play games in costumes during the camp's "Masquerade Madness" event.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Campers play games in costumes during the camp's "Masquerade Madness" event.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Campers play games in costumes during the camp's "Masquerade Madness" event.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Campers play games in costumes during the camp's "Masquerade Madness" event.
Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Campers play games in costumes during the camp's "Masquerade Madness" event.
By Spencer Bailey
Staff Writer [email protected]