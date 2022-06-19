Main Street Siloam Springs receives Main Street America accreditation

Main Street Siloam Springs has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program.

The Siloam Springs organization received the accreditation for meeting rigorous performance standards, according to a press release issued by Abby Trinidad, events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs.

Each year Main Street America and its partners announce the list of Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach, the release states.

Main Street Siloam Springs' performance is annually evaluated by Main Street Arkansas, which worked in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards, the release states.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships; supporting small and locally owned businesses and actively preserving historic places, spaces and cultural assets, the release states.

Being an accredited Main Street America community is a special mark of distinction and represents a commitment to continual improvement, community engagement and rigorous outcome measurement, the release states.

"We are extremely proud to recognize this year's 863 nationally Accredited Main Street America programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts," said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America.