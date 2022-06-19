Obituaries for Siloam Sunday, June 19, 2022

Donna Sue Alberty

Donna Sue Alberty, 75, of Summers, Ark., died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born Nov. 8, 1946, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Rolan Evan Ragland and Virginia Crawford Ragland.

She married Billy Ray Alberty on March 15, 1974, in Westville, Okla.

She was a homemaker but also helped her husband on the farm and around different construction jobs. She loved horses, trail riding and fishing.

She is survived by her husband.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Alberty Cemetery between Summers and Westville.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of the arrangments.

Jason Thomas Gunter

Jason Thomas Gunter was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 5, 1977. He departed this life on May 19, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. He is survived by his mother Peggy Burke, step-father Rickey Burke. He has two sons Jarrett and Jakob Gunter of Springdale, Arkansas. A brother Joey Gunter, sister-in-law Kristeena and two nieces, Summer and Jaiden, all of Decatur, Arkansas. His devoted girlfriend, Kim Suggs, of Watts, Oklahoma. Many family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Carl Gunter.

Jason did many things in his short life but a constant, in whatever he was doing, included a rope, log chain and a pickup truck. He was an

"outlaw" and "heavy haul." Some things he did well and some, not so much, like riding a motorcycle. Even with medical issues, he loved working at MidAmerica Pipeline. The people he worked with were amazing friends. We greatly appreciate everyone, including but not limited to, Jesse and Pedro. Even though he didn't have a clue sometimes.

A special shout out to the wonderful and caring ICU team at Norton Brownsboro Neuro Science Hospital in Louisville for answering our many questions and giving the perfect care to Jason. Even during his last days, stubborn to the bitter end. Services are pending at this time.

Robert Lee Hensley

Robert Lee Hensley, 90, of Bentonville, Arkansas, died on June 12, 2022, at Innis Free, in Rogers, AR. He was born on January 14, 1932, to Jake Hensley and Mertle (Sutton) Hensley, in Frog Level, Arkansas. He attended and graduated from DeQueen High School.

He is preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Dr. Manuel Hensley; and his sisters: Elsie Mae Clowers, Lois Margaret Thompson, Thelma Lou Kundes, and Velma Lee Kundes.

Robert is survived by his son Ray Hensley of Bentonville, AR; his grandson's, Adam and Alec Hensley, both of Bentonville, AR; and his sister Mary Frances 'Fran' Veazey.

Visitation will be held at the Wasson Funeral Home Chapel, in Siloam Springs, AR., on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00pm. Funeral service will be in the Wasson Chapel, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00am, with burial to follow, at Oakhill Cemetery, in Siloam Springs, AR.

James A McCarty Jr.

James A McCarty Jr., 68 of Siloam Springs, AR graduated to Heaven on June 15, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Jean McCarty of Springdale, AR.

He left behind his wife, Shelli Henegar McCarty and son Tra McCarty of Siloam Springs, AR., a large extended family along with his church family and large circle of friends.

