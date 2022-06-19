PC hears permits for new senior housing development

Planning commissioners heard a rezoning development permit and special use development permit for a planned senior development during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday.

Both permits were approved unanimously by the planning commission and the permits will go before the city board July 5.

The rezoning permit is to rezone the 500 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned development) in order to develop a four-area planned community, which will consist of multi-family residences, single-family residences and a small commercial space, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

Rhoads said the special use permit is needed to develop a quasi-assisted living facility which will be centrally located and is the first section of the development, according to a map provided by Rhoads.

"It's not actually an assisted living facility but it will function similar to that sort of a dormitory format with a common dining area for seniors and that type of thing," Rhoads said.

The second area will be a townhouse-styled development, Rhoads said. This area will function as a multi-family area, which will be owned by one person, Rhoads said.

They will be rentals but will resemble a townhome, Rhoads said. The townhomes will be located due west of the facility, the map states.

Single-family homes will be the third area of the development, Rhoads said. The single-family homes will be located to the northeast of the facility, the map states.

The last section is broken out into two areas which will function as multi-family homes and a commercial area mixed in which could be a coffee shop, convenience store or even a small gym, Rhoads said.

Members of the audience did not comment on the permits, but a few of the commissioners had questions about the development. Commissioner Kevin Williams said it seemed like water runs through the property and asked how will this be handled.

Williams also asked if only part of the development would be for people age 55 or over. City Engineer Justin Bland answered the first question by saying it is too early to know for sure but also said the city is aware of the flood plain located in the area.

"We're gonna require some type of a flood plain study as part of this just to make sure they're not encroaching on (the flood plain)," Bland said.

Rhoads answered Williams' second question by saying that only the facility and townhomes will have an age requirement of 55 or older.

Commission Chair J.W. Smith asks if the subject property begins at the edge of the detention pond for the Walmart supercenter. Rhoads said he believes that the property does begin at the detention pond near Walmart.

Commissioner Isaac McKinney said he knows the plans are conceptual but asked if the city has any other single-family subdivision this dense? Rhoads said they have looked at the Foxtail Village along Highway 16 which Rhoads believes is 6,000 square foot lots.

"This is kind of unique for our community unless you would consider maybe some of the older parts of town that have the homes that are a lot closer together," Rhoads said.

Commissioners also approved and heard the following items:

• Regular meeting minutes for the May 10 planning commission meeting.

Development permits

• Final plat development permit for 650 Hwy 412 West. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Significant development permit for the 3000 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Significant development permit for the 1300 block of North Progress Avenue. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Special use development permit for 601 N. Elm St. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Special use development permit for 509 E. Helena St. This item will go before the city board on July 5.

• Comprehensive plan monthly update.

Board approved permits

• Right of way closure for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street. This item went to the city board on June 7.

• Final plat development permit for 14505 N. Country Club Rd. This item is estimated to go to the board on July 5.

Staff Approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for the 1900 block of Highway 412 East. This item went to the board for easements on May 17.

• Lot consolidation development permit for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board for easements on July 5.

• Lot line consolidation permit for 507 N. Madison St. This item went before the city board for easements on June 7.

• Lot consolidation permit for 22218 Farley Rd. This item went before the city board for easements on June 7.