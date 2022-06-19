Sign in
Sights from the Siloam Springs Rodeo

by Graham Thomas | June 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

ACRA Queen Chesney Grimes rides with the American Flag at the conclusion of the national anthem Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Eleanor Johnson of Gravette struggles to hold on during the Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

The Grand Entry filled the arena Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Brandon Sleeth of Carl Junction, Mo., competes in the Steer Wrestling on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Tim Estes, pastor of New Life Church, gives the opening prayer Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

Randy Mullikin and Rebecca Ault sing the national anthem Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Print Headline: Sights from the Siloam Springs Rodeo

