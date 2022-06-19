Sights from the Siloam Springs Rodeo

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday

ACRA Queen Chesney Grimes rides with the American Flag at the conclusion of the national anthem Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Eleanor Johnson of Gravette struggles to hold on during the Mutton Busting on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

The Grand Entry filled the arena Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Brandon Sleeth of Carl Junction, Mo., competes in the Steer Wrestling on Thursday at the 64th annual Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Tim Estes, pastor of New Life Church, gives the opening prayer Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.

Randy Mullikin and Rebecca Ault sing the national anthem Thursday at the Siloam Springs Rodeo.