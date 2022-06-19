Texas man allegedly arrested for rape

A Texas man is accused of rape and was arrested on Friday, June 10, according to court documents.

Robert Scott Rushworth, 31. was arrested in connection with rape, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

On Sept. 22, 2021, a minor female was interviewed by the Children Advocacy Center regarding an outcry to her principal at school regarding being allegedly molested by Rushworth, the affidavit states. The minor was interviewed by a forensic interviewer about the incident in question, the affidavit states.

The minor alleged Rushworth is an alcoholic and was allegedly drunk during the incident, the affidavit states. The minor said she had just finished putting a meal away and was headed upstairs to get to bed, the affidavit states.

The minor said Rushworth allegedly called her to come into his bedroom and lock the door, the affidavit states. The minor said she went into the bedroom and he allegedly yelled at her to lock the door, the affidavit states. The minor said she was scared so she complied. Rushworth then allegedly told her to undress and allegedly yelled at her when she refused, the affidavit states.

Rushworth allegedly then performed a sexual act on the minor, the affidavit states. Following the alleged incident Rushworth allegedly said he was sorry and that he allegedly thought the minor was her mother, the affidavit states.

An alleged previous incident also occurred on a separate occasion, the affidavit states. Both alleged incidents took place in Siloam Springs, the affidavit states. The interview was recorded and downloaded to a compact disc which was sent to the Siloam Springs Police Department by Detective Jobson of the Dallas, Texas, Police Department, the affidavit states.

Rushworth was allegedly held in the Benton County Jail and released two days later on a $100,000 cash/surety bond, according to the Benton County Jail website.