Dogwood Literacy Council barbecue raises funds for new space

On Saturday, the Dogwood Literacy Council hosted a barbecue fundraiser downtown which featured face-painting, food and live music.
The event was held to raise money for multiple new projects, including their move to a new location.
During the event, Executive Director Charlie Muessemeyer was awarded a plaque for her work at the council.
"Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Cameroon, Mexico, Honduras; I get to meet the entire world," Muessemeyer said. "They come to my doorstep and ask me for help with English. I speak English, so that's easy."
She continued, saying "I really love all of the people that come through the door, that I get to help and see grow and get more encouraged by speaking English."