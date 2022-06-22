Dogwood Literacy Council barbecue raises funds for new space





On Saturday, the Dogwood Literacy Council hosted a barbecue fundraiser downtown which featured face-painting, food and live music.

The event was held to raise money for multiple new projects, including their move to a new location.

During the event, Executive Director Charlie Muessemeyer was awarded a plaque for her work at the council.

"Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Cameroon, Mexico, Honduras; I get to meet the entire world," Muessemeyer said. "They come to my doorstep and ask me for help with English. I speak English, so that's easy."

She continued, saying "I really love all of the people that come through the door, that I get to help and see grow and get more encouraged by speaking English."

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Dogwood Literacy Council Executive Director Charlie Muessemeyer accepts a plaque for her work.





