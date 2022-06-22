Siloam Springs standouts headed to All-Star games

Siloam Springs High School athletics will be well-represented this week at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games.

Four players and one coach were selected to participate in the three games, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Boys basketball coach Tim Stewart and son Josh Stewart will be a part of the West All-Stars boys basketball team.

Boys soccer standout Edwin Batres was selected to play for the West All-Stars as well as girls soccer standouts Bethany Markovich and Karen Flores.

The father-son Stewarts helped lead the to a 20-7 record overall and 12-2 mark in the 5A-West Conference, finishing second in the league.

Josh Stewart averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game and was named All-State in Class 5A.

Josh Stewart signed to play basketball at John Brown University.

Tim Stewart will be an assistant coach on the West staff. Renner Reed of Lavaca is head coach, while Brent Compton of Berryville and Jerod Squires of Wonderview are also assistant coaches.

The AHSCA All-Star Boys Basketball Game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center.

Batres, an All-State midfielder, helped Siloam Springs to a 13-4-4 mark overall and 10-2-2 record in 5A-West Conference play and second place finish.

Batres had seven goals and eight assists on the season.

Former Siloam Springs head coach Brent Crenshaw is the boys head coach.

The AHSCA All-Star Boys Soccer game will be at 7 p.m. Friday on the purple and gray turf of Estes Stadium.

Markovich and Flores helped lead Siloam Springs to a 20-4 record overall and state runner-up finish in Class 5A.

Siloam Springs went 14-0 in 5A-West Conference play to finish as conference champions. The Lady Panthers had a 17-game winning streak until losing to Searcy 1-0 in the state finals.

Markovich, an All-State defender and four-year starter, had six goals and three assists.

Flores, an All-State midfielder, had 13 goals and 12 assists.

Both Markovich and Flores signed to play soccer at John Brown University.

The AHSCA All-Star Girls Soccer game will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Estes Stadium.

Bentonville West head coach Alex Castillo is the West girls head coach.

Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs boys soccer standout Edwin Batres was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Boys Soccer Game on Friday in Conway.



Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Josh Stewart, former Siloam Springs standout, will play for the West All-Stars on Saturday in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star basketball game on Saturday in Conway.



Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs standout Karen Flores was selected to play in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Girls Soccer Game on Friday in Conway.

