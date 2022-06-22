Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Misty Pilcher, Faith Hutto and Amanda Boecker paint a building at the old ball diamond in Gentry City Park on Thursday. They were part of a groupd of Simmons Foods employees doing volunteer work to help out the city of Gentry. Simmons employees also applied a fresh coat of paint to a building at the city's recycling center on Thursday morning.

Print Headline: Simmons Foods volunteers help to Gentry

