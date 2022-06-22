The thing called rodeo

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Mutton buster Kyler McCullough gets up after getting thrown off of a sheep.

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Cord McEntire from Gentry participates in mutton busting. He placed second on Friday night with a score of 72.

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Entertainer Brinson James hypes up the crowd on Friday night.

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader A cowboy holds on tight for the first bareback ride of the night on Friday.

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader A cowboy holds on during a bareback event at the rodeo on Friday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ryker Leach (second from right) won the Mutton Busting event at the Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday night. Leach scored 75 points and took home a belt buckle courtesy of Big Whiskey.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Pickup men Skylar Hunnicutt (left) of Mount Pleasant, Texas, and Tell Evans of Smithville, Okla., carry in the flags of the United States and the state of Arkansas during the opening of the Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday night.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Cole Martin of Oologah, Okla., jumps onto his steer to wrestle it to the ground during the Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Julie Williamson of Okmulgee, Okla., scores a 3.0 in the Breakaway Roping event at the Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday night.

Easton Kerley loses his hat as he hangs on to his mutton during the mutton busting event at the Siloam Springs Rodeo on Saturday night. Kerley scored 60 points during the event.

