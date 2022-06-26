ArDOT holds meeting to discuss Highway 59 bridge over Illinois River

On Thursday, ArDOT held an in-person public involvement meeting at the Holiday Inn Express to discuss design plans for a bridge replacement on Highway 59 over the Illinois River.

The replacement, which has become hotly contested due to the expected impact it will have on residents and businesses, was built in 1963 and is in poor condition.

"The bridge is old," said Dave Parker, the public information officer for ArDOT. "It's not in great shape, and it floods. We have to do something, and we take all the input and we have to make a call."

Parker says that the meeting was the third public involvement meeting they've held, with the last one happening about a year ago and featuring roughly the same bridge design.

"This meeting will hopefully get the word out to the public as much as we can and answer any questions they may have."

He continued by saying, "I understand that a lot of people are concerned about where the new bridge will eventually be built because it will impact businesses, homes and some farmland. I don't care if it's one farm, one business, one home, anytime you're impacting a particular property, it's not a good feeling. No one wants that."

A popular suggestion from patrons is to build the new bridge on the same line as the old one, but Parker says that's not a good idea.

"Some people have suggested we just replace the existing bridge and build on that line, but that's not realistic. There are about 3,300 cars on that bridge every day, and if we shut that bridge down, it's going to be 18 to 24 months before the new one is built."

Parker says that if they did go that route, traffic would be funneled onto other highways, creating a mess of traffic for a large number of people.

The meeting lasted three hours and drew crowds from all over the area.

"We expected a turnout like this," said Parker. "We want people to come out and feel like they have been heard. I guarantee you, we are listening, we want to get the answers. It may not be the answer you want, but at least it's something. It's not a decision we make overnight. Anytime you impact someone's livelihood, we wish that wouldn't have to happen, but we have to go for the greater good."

Parker says that current ArDOT plans will put the new bridge much higher, which will help with flooding concerns. The current design has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration.